“People are always talking about Cape Town‚ Cape Town‚ Cape Town because the mother city is a big tourist attraction but we are actually worse off.”

Kirsten Werner‚ who lives at Kragga Kamma in Port Elizabeth‚ is acutely aware of how drought has affected daily life in parts of the Eastern Cape. And it’s not pretty. Shaving and long showers are a distant memory. Neighbours snitch on each other for wasting water.

“Cape Town has other resources that they can tap into‚ we don’t. If the tap is dry‚ the tap is dry‚” he said.

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro municipality’s combined dam capacity was 25.17% as of Thursday. Individually‚ the Kouga dam was at 7.71%‚ Churchill Dam at 18.71%‚ Impofu Dam at 43.47%‚ Loerie Dam at 86.55% and Groendal Dam at 51.80%.

“We have taken the decision to no longer flush for number one. You can only do it for number two. Running taps unnecessarily for brushing teeth and showering is a no-no. We can’t fill up the swimming pool‚ we can’t wash the car. We use minimal water to wash the dishes and you cannot wash every single time there is dishes. You need to let it pile up for a while before you wash it‚” said Werner.

He had tried to stock up on water in case the taps run dry.

“We are actually looking at getting Jojo tanks but it never rains‚ so we cannot use that as an alternative.”

Werner is not afraid to admit that he reports neighbours who flout water restrictions.

“They need to wake up… I report people; that is the end of the line. You can make electricity with a generator but you can’t make water. Without water there is no life‚” he said.