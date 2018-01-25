South Africa

Electricity outage affects Gautrain service

25 January 2018 - 14:06 By Timeslive
File photo of the Gautrain
File photo of the Gautrain
Image: James and Ethel Gray Park

The Gautrain service was affected by a power outage on Thursday‚ forcing the high-speed rail service to bus its frustrated customers to their destinations.

By 1pm‚ power was restored between the Sandton and Rosebank stations but the city centre's Park Station was still affected by an outage‚ the Gautrain service said.

It confirmed a bus shuttle service was transporting passengers between affected stations.

City Power flagged several areas with electricity supply problems on its Twitter feed (https://twitter.com/CityPowerJhb)‚ citing cable theft.

Commuters offered both smiles and frowns:

READ MORE

Government must take stronger stand to end taxi violence‚ Uber says

Uber says the government must take a stronger stand to end the violence between its drivers and metered taxi drivers.
News
3 months ago

Join the virtual book club to liven up your daily Gautrain commute

Every day‚ twice a day‚ you’re trapped on the train with nothing to do. People around you either peer at whatever on social media or gaze at the ...
News
4 months ago

Commuters cannot be held to ransom by meter taxi drivers: Mbalula warns

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says commuters have been abused and cannot be held to ransom by the criminal actions of meter taxi drivers.
Politics
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Electricity outage affects Gautrain service South Africa
  2. ‘I cannot carry personal blame’ for Esidimeni tragedy says Mahlangu South Africa
  3. Dlamini failed to heed advice on social grants saga: former DG South Africa
  4. WATCH | China's cloned macaque monkeys steal our hearts Sci-Tech
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X