The Gautrain service was affected by a power outage on Thursday‚ forcing the high-speed rail service to bus its frustrated customers to their destinations.

By 1pm‚ power was restored between the Sandton and Rosebank stations but the city centre's Park Station was still affected by an outage‚ the Gautrain service said.

It confirmed a bus shuttle service was transporting passengers between affected stations.

City Power flagged several areas with electricity supply problems on its Twitter feed (https://twitter.com/CityPowerJhb)‚ citing cable theft.

Commuters offered both smiles and frowns: