Electricity outage affects Gautrain service
The Gautrain service was affected by a power outage on Thursday‚ forcing the high-speed rail service to bus its frustrated customers to their destinations.
By 1pm‚ power was restored between the Sandton and Rosebank stations but the city centre's Park Station was still affected by an outage‚ the Gautrain service said.
It confirmed a bus shuttle service was transporting passengers between affected stations.
City Power flagged several areas with electricity supply problems on its Twitter feed (https://twitter.com/CityPowerJhb)‚ citing cable theft.
Commuters offered both smiles and frowns:
Shout-out to the @TheGautrain bus drivers ferrying irate passengers between Park and Sandton - there are no trains and no official word as to why but we hear that it's an electrical issue. #gautrain— IG chantal.stanfield (@chantalstan) January 25, 2018
To sum up the @TheGautrain delay so far:— Gautrain Guru (@GaitrainGuru) January 25, 2018
*Ride a scolding hot bus with no aircon packed with people to Rosebank
*Told to board at platform B
*Told to get off train at Platform B and go to platform A
*Told to go back to platform B where train is arriving
*Wait
Government wants us to support public transportation & infrastructure- but when is it act going to be reliable enough to do so?— Ms Roxanne Clarisse™ (@Roxy_Clarisse) January 25, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE