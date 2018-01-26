At the heart of the protest expected to hit the country's capital on Friday is the issue of benefiting from the Expanded Public Works Programme.

On Monday‚ a group of disgruntled EPWP workers whose contracts expired torched a Tshwane depot in Mabopane.

The city said around 8am a group of 45 people descended on its waste management depot in Block A‚ Mabopane‚ and broke down the security gate‚ burnt the stock of waste bins‚ an asbestos office and a kitchen.

The group also damaged the security cubicle and the toilet windows. The Rosslyn fire division was quickly dispatched to the depot to extinguish the fire. This groups is part of former "Vat Alles" employees whom the city says are responsible for a series of service disruptions and causing chaos across the city since the beginning of the year.