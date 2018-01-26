The sentencing of estate agent Vicki Momberg has been postponed to March 9 in the Randburg Magistrate's Court due to the absence of key role players in the case.

Sitting in court 13 on Friday‚ the defence asked for a probation report but due to the probation officer undergoing an operation earlier this month‚ it was not yet ready for submission. State prosecutor Michelle Hart then agreed to a postponement on that basis.

Momberg‚ 48‚ was found guilty in November after a video surfaced on social media showing her insulting Constable David Mkhondo‚ who was trying to help her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident. The Durban estate agent was facing four charges of crimen injuria charges after she was heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

Momberg‚ 48‚ was shown calling Mkhondo the k-word in North Riding‚ Johannesburg. She further hurled racist comments at 10111 operators‚ uttering the k-word over 40 times‚ the court previously heard.

She claimed that she was angry after being a victim of crime but doesn't recall the words she used to lash out at everyone that day.

In June‚ the Equality Court awarded Mkhondo damages of R100‚000. Momberg was also ordered to offer an unconditional written apology to him as well as to attend a programme of integrated community service and sensitivity training administered by the South African Human Rights Commission along with affiliate organisations such as the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.