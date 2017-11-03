Estate agent Vicky Momberg‚ who hurled racist abuse at police officers and 10111 operators‚ was on Friday found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria.

The incident happened in February 2016 and was caught on camera by police officers who responded to the scene. Delivering her judgment‚ Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan said Momberg’s actions were purposeful and intentional.

Momberg sat in the dock‚ dressed in black with a pair of sunglasses.

She had earlier tried to pull out all the stops to stop the court proceedings.

Through her lawyer‚ she had asked for the matter to be postponed in order for another lawyer and a journalist to arrive in court.

But Rugoonandan refused‚ continuing with her judgment.

Adding to Momberg’s frustration on Friday was the fact that Rugoonandan had permitted the media to cover the proceedings.

Momberg had tried to duck and dive from the small group of camera-wielding journalists that were present in court.