Three injured in shooting incident at DUT protest

31 January 2018 - 14:41 By Suthentira Govender
DUT staff protest outside the Vice Chancellors office in Durban on January 25.
Three people were injured when a firearm went off during a scuffle between security and striking workers at the strife-torn Durban University of Technology on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the incident took place while university staff were engaging in protest action over salary increases.

"It is alleged that the workers attempted to disarm the security guard and a firearm went off.

"A student and two employees sustained minor injuries. The situation is calm at the moment and the employees are waiting for the management to address them‚" said Mbhele.

Public Order Police together with Berea Police were dispatched to monitor the situation.

"A case of public violence and malicious damage to property was opened at Berea police station. No case has been opened by the injured victims at the moment‚" she added.

