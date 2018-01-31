Despite multiple attempts to get the trial halted‚ a woman who was burnt and raped by her partner has been served justice by Mpumalanga prosecutors‚ who refused to drop the case.

Zwelithini Selby Maseko‚ 35‚ has been sentenced to two life terms and 15 years imprisonment on three counts of rape by the Nelspruit High Court‚ the National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa said.

Maseko lived in White River with his partner and their two children. He trapped her inside their room on December 30‚ 2015‚ accusing her of cheating.

He beat her face with his fists‚ used a soldering iron and tattooed the word "bitch" on her stomach as well as names of men all over her legs. He also assaulted her sexually "and performed other gruesome acts". She escaped after managing to telephone her mother‚ who summonsed help after hearing her daughter's screams.

Photographs depicting the extent of the assault were handed into court‚ shocking those in court‚ as the Lowvelder newspaper reported last year.

The NPA detailed how its officials had come under pressure not to pursue the trial.