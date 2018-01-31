Victory in fight against partner abuse as man gets two life jail terms
Despite multiple attempts to get the trial halted‚ a woman who was burnt and raped by her partner has been served justice by Mpumalanga prosecutors‚ who refused to drop the case.
Zwelithini Selby Maseko‚ 35‚ has been sentenced to two life terms and 15 years imprisonment on three counts of rape by the Nelspruit High Court‚ the National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa said.
Maseko lived in White River with his partner and their two children. He trapped her inside their room on December 30‚ 2015‚ accusing her of cheating.
He beat her face with his fists‚ used a soldering iron and tattooed the word "bitch" on her stomach as well as names of men all over her legs. He also assaulted her sexually "and performed other gruesome acts". She escaped after managing to telephone her mother‚ who summonsed help after hearing her daughter's screams.
Photographs depicting the extent of the assault were handed into court‚ shocking those in court‚ as the Lowvelder newspaper reported last year.
The NPA detailed how its officials had come under pressure not to pursue the trial.
"Whilst the accused was in custody‚ a family meeting between the accused and the victim was held with a view to influence the complainant to withdraw the charges.
"The complainant then approached the NPA to withdraw charges against the accused. The NPA declined due to seriousness of the injuries.
"The accused brought three further applications‚ which were also opposed by the State."
During the trial‚ Advocate Phyllis Vorster led evidence of medical reports confirming sexual and physical assault. Both the victim and her mother were called to testify but both refused. However‚ the NPA said‚ their original statements were with the police and were proven correct.
Maseko also refused to testify. He maintained "that the matter was resolved between the families and the prosecutor had no right to continue with the prosecution".
The Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria‚ Advocate George Baloyi‚ welcomed the sentence "with the hope that it will send a strong message to those who abuse women and children".
