Over R800‚000 that was fraudulently paid to a firm of attorneys has been returned to the City of Johannesburg.

This was announced by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Monday who said that the city’s group finance department confirmed that the money had been returned to the city’s coffers.

“This is not just a victory for the City‚ but a victory for our residents and the rule of law. This strengthens my belief in the value of ensuring that the Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) Department be further capacitated to address the over 2‚500 cases before it. Added to this‚ I believe that GFIS should be further capacitated with its own Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) which will be responsible for recovering money and assets stolen from the City.