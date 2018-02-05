South Africa

WATCH | Joburg sends 69 tons of water to parched Cape Town animal shelters

05 February 2018 - 09:37 By TimesLIVE

Hundreds of rescue dogs could be out of water if Day Zero strikes Cape Town.

Ever wondered what will happen to rescue dogs if Day Zero strikes Cape Town?

Johannesburg animal lovers were concerned that the animals would go thirsty so they raised 69,000 litres of water through donations and trucked it down to animal shelters across the Cape. On a sweltering 37-degree day in Cape Town, the 300 rescue dogs seemed to love the fresh Joburg water.


SPOTLIGHT: SA'S WATER CRISIS
Everything you need to know about the country's water woes

