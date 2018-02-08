South Africa

Drought is national disaster and Western Cape is worst off‚ says Van Rooyen

08 February 2018 - 14:27 By Bobby Jordan
Des van Rooyen
Des van Rooyen
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

The drought ravaging much of the Cape is a national disaster — and will be declared as such within a month‚ Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen announced on Thursday.

Speaking at a media briefing in parliament‚ Van Rooyen confirmed efforts to formalise a national disaster declaration‚ which could result in more drought relief in the form of funding and water procurement projects.

“Currently efforts are under way to classify the drought as a national disaster‚” said Van Rooyen‚ who also heads the inter-ministerial task team on drought and water scarcity.

“This will legally assign the responsibility to the national executive to coordinate the disaster‚ while a declaration is being considered to be finalised within a period of a month.

“We are convinced that this will enhance current measures to deal with the disaster. It will also ensure that provinces‚ which are not currently declared‚ can be covered through measures to prevent and mitigate the drought situation.”

Latest figures released at the briefing showed average national dam levels of 59.7%‚ with the Western Cape in the most perilous position at 23.7%.

READ MORE

Tourists in city 'exempt' from Cape water queues

Wesgro‚ the Western Cape’s promotional agency‚ and representatives of the hospitality industry have moved to assure travellers to Cape Town that the ...
Business
20 minutes ago

Rain alert for Cape Town - does that mean Zuma will go?

“I will step down as president when it rains in Cape Town.”
News
2 hours ago

Water donations continue to flood drought-stricken areas

The Shoprite Group has dedicated its disaster relief fund to be used exclusively for water relief – all R1.4-million of it.
News
2 hours ago

SPOTLIGHT: SA'S WATER CRISIS
Everything you need to know about the country's water woes

Most read

  1. Drought is national disaster and Western Cape is worst off‚ says Van Rooyen South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Angry Unisa students go on the rampage in Durban stoning cars South Africa
  4. Most victims of hate crime in SA are black‚ male and foreign South Africa
  5. Driver who ploughed into JMPD officers says he was on medication South Africa

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X