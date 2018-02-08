Tourists in city 'exempt' from Cape water queues

Wesgro‚ the Western Cape’s promotional agency‚ and representatives of the hospitality industry have moved to assure travellers to Cape Town that the city remains open for business‚ despite the water crisis.

Even in the "unlikely event" of Day Zero‚ the city would be zoned to exempt tourists from queuing for a water ration of 25 litres per person per day that would be imposed on residents‚ Wesgro CEO Tim Harris said on Wednesday.