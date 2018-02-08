Business

Tourists in city 'exempt' from Cape water queues

08 February 2018 - 14:16 By Neels Blom
People queue to fill up water bottles at Muizenberg spring in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

Wesgro‚ the Western Cape’s promotional agency‚ and representatives of the hospitality industry have moved to assure travellers to Cape Town that the city remains open for business‚ despite the water crisis.

Even in the "unlikely event" of Day Zero‚ the city would be zoned to exempt tourists from queuing for a water ration of 25 litres per person per day that would be imposed on residents‚ Wesgro CEO Tim Harris said on Wednesday.

The Western Cape’s hospitality industry employs about 206‚000 people — or 300‚000 when indirect jobs and informal employment are included.

The industry contributes close to R40bn a year to the provincial economy.

International and domestic tourists made up about 2.4% of the province’s population‚ said Ravi Nadasen‚ Tsogo Sun’s chief operating officer of hotels.

- BusinessLIVE

SPOTLIGHT: SA'S WATER CRISIS
Everything you need to know about the country's water woes

X