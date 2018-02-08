A six-year-old KwaZulu-Natal girl‚ bitten by a Mozambique spitting cobra last month‚ has named the dangerous reptile "Pearl".

Mikayla Grove made a miraculous recovery following "medical expertise‚ caring cooperation and 17 vials of antivenom" and has now even started "big school".

"Mikayla was very excited to attend her first day of primary school‚ or ‘big school’ as she calls it‚ the week after her discharge.

"We have spoken to her about her experience and I think she understands what she has been through. Mikayla was glad to hear that the snake that bit her was not killed but was released back into the wild‚” her father Ludwig Grove said.

Mikayla was bitten in the face at her Ballito home while she slept.

“It was a warm Sunday evening in mid-January when my wife‚ Inge‚ and I had put the children to bed when suddenly‚ around 8pm‚ we heard a scream coming from the bedroom shared by our daughters‚” said Grove.

Upon investigating‚ his wife heard a loud hissing noise and a stream of venom was sprayed into her eyes.