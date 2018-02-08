The student representative council of Unisa has threatened a “national shutdown” of the university should a National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding crisis remain unresolved.

National SRC president Zandile Sodladla said that thousands of students had not received study grants‚ preventing registration and the commencement of their academic programme.

Close to 80‚000 students enroll themselves in the correspondence institution in KwaZulu-Natal. This has sparked clashes between students and police‚ which saw running battles at the central Durban campus on Monday. Three protesters were arrested on charges of public violence.

“The chaos that you see in this KZN campus is not unique‚ the entire province is in tatters based on the issue of NSFAS‚” Sodladla said on Thursday.