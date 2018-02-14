Former public protector Thuli Madonsela‚ in her 2016 report on state capture‚ directed President Jacob Zuma to appoint a commission of inquiry to investigate whether any official or organ of state had acted unlawfully‚ improperly or corruptly by giving financing facilities to companies linked to the Gupta family.

This included a R659.5-million prepayment that Eskom made to Tegeta Exploration & Resources to acquire the Optimum mine that supplied coal to Eskom.

The Gupta email leaks last year confirmed much of Madonsela's report and shed substantial new light on other alleged improprieties by the family and their wider network of business associates and political allies. The president and his family‚ in particular his son Duduzane Zuma‚ have been placed at the centre of much of the Gupta operations.

After a lengthy legal battle and a ruling by the High Court in Pretoria‚ Zuma finally appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in January to head a state-capture inquiry.