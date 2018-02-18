South Africa

Two killed in collision between bakkie and car in Randvaal

18 February 2018 - 17:39 By Timeslive
Two people were killed and two others injured early this morning following a collision between a bakkie and light motor vehicle at the corners of the M61 and Joan Road in Randvaal.
Image: Facebook/ ER24

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics‚ along with the provincial services‚ had arrived on the scene to find the wrecked vehicles on the side of the road. Two men were found walking around on the scene while two other men were trapped in the light motor vehicle.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that one of the trapped patients had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing more could be done for him and he was declared dead.

“Rescue services had to use the jaws-of-life equipment to free the remaining trapped patient from within the vehicle. Once freed‚ paramedics found that the man was in a critical condition while the two others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate‚” said Meiring.

He said the victims were treated for their injuries and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions‚ before they were transported to a nearby hospital.

“The ER24 Oneplan Medical Helicopter was called to the scene to airlift the critically injured man to Lenmed Randfontein Hospital. Unfortunately‚ upon arrival at hospital‚ the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead.”

