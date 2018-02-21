Cash-strapped Jason Rohde fires three of his four lawyers

Financial constraints have forced murder-accused millionaire Jason Rohde to trim his legal team.

Advocate Pete Mihalik told the High Court in Cape Town on Wednesday that on February 14 Rohde terminated his mandate and those of of Ross McKernan and Stacy Webb.

Mihalik said Rohde’s financial situation allowed him to retain only advocate Graham van der Spuy and to pay experts’ costs. “In fact‚ it means that we have no instruction to continue‚” he said.

“We find ourselves in a position where the interests of our client can no longer be served. If we proceed‚ we will be in breach of our duty towards our client. And as such we have no choice but to humbly submit to this court to [recuse us].

“We are advised that advocate Van der Spuy is ready to proceed with matter. There will be no delays.”