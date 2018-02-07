Murder accused millionaire Jason Rohde’s “severe‚ major depression episodes” could have been caused by his inability to maintain a strong façade for his children.

This was the testimony of his psychiatrist‚ Dr Kevin Stoloff‚ during an inquiry into the businessman’s breach of his bail conditions in the High Court in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Rohde was supposed to appear in court on Monday for the recommencement of his trial‚ which was adjourned in November. His legal team said he had been admitted to the Crescent Clinic‚ a private hospital in Kenilworth‚ Cape Town‚ and asked for a seven-day postponement. They handed in three medical reports about his health but the court was not persuaded and issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to his counsel‚ police wheeled a sedated Rohde out of the clinic in a wheelchair on Tuesday and transported him to Stellenbosch‚ where he was locked up in a police cell after Judge Gaayat Salie-Hlophe issued a warrant for his arrest.

He arrived in court on Wednesday unshaven‚ dressed in shorts and T-shirt‚ and handcuffed.

Testifying about Rohde’s condition‚ Stoloff said the former property company boss had struggled to show a brave face to his three daughters during the trial’s two-month break.

“He feels at times that life is not worth living. I am worried about the risk to self‚” he said.

Stoloff said Rohde was not malingering and wanted to have the trial concluded as soon as possible. Rohde’s arrest at the clinic could affect his treatment.

“I think it significantly prejudices and undermines his treatment. And I wondered if he would be safe in a police cell‚” he said. “I felt it was irregular.”