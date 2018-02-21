National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has appointed a task team to investigate an attack on a police station in the Eastern Cape.

At least six people‚ including police officers‚ were killed after a shooting at the Ngcobo station on Wednesday morning.

“I am appalled and deeply saddened by the cold and callous attack on our colleagues this morning‚” Sitole said.

“I have activated a task team comprising of experienced detectives of the South African Police Service and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks] to investigate this attack.”

The task team will be supported by specialised medium to high-risk units‚ with the added support of the air wing.