Poopo Mohlabe‚ a spokesman for Civic Warriors‚ a civic movement in the Maruleng area‚ told TimesLIVE the contract would amount to about R6-million a year. “And the contract is for three years‚” said Mohlabe. If its cost went up by 15% every year‚ the contract would be worth R20-million.

Ntweti Wa Tilo had previously supplied services to the municipality but when the contract came to an end in October 2017‚ the municipality decided it would be cheaper to buy their own trucks. The previous contract had cost the municipality R12.5-million over three years.

But then Lethole approved the pricey contract again‚ and it was supposed to supply three trucks to the municipality – but two of the trucks are not running.

“We have taken the decision that the contract must be terminated with immediate effect‚” said Mkansi.

Lethole told TimesLIVE he did not see anything wrong with the contract.

“What’s wrong with it? Why should I find it a lot of money if that is what it costs?” he asked.

Mkansi said Lethole is also being accused of trying to sell positions for traffic officers that were advertised by the municipality last November for R25‚000 each‚ and that many of those shortlisted were his relatives and friends.

But Lethole hit back: “I know nothing of any allegations that you are referring to. Council has never levelled any allegations against me. I'm waiting for someone to say that 1‚ 2‚ 3 is wrong.”

Mkansi also questioned Lethole’s salary.