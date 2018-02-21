‘Virtually bankrupt’ municipality’s manager to be suspended soon
The Limpopo municipality is paying more than half a million rand for one waste removal truck every month
Sutane Johannes Lethole‚ who has dismissed the allegations against him as hearsay‚ is currently on special leave. The municipal public account committee (MPAC) has instructed the mayor to serve him with a letter stating that they plan on suspending him‚ said MPAC member Lawrence Mkansi.
“The municipality is virtually bankrupt‚” said Evelyn Wilson‚ the DA’s constituent head for Maruleng‚ near Hoedspruit.
“The service delivery is appalling.”
Lethole is under investigation after he allegedly approved a contract for waste removal services that will cost the Maruleng municipality a staggering R540‚000 per month for one truck.
He is accused of going against a council resolution when he approved the waste removal services contract with Ntweti Wa Tilo trading.
Poopo Mohlabe‚ a spokesman for Civic Warriors‚ a civic movement in the Maruleng area‚ told TimesLIVE the contract would amount to about R6-million a year. “And the contract is for three years‚” said Mohlabe. If its cost went up by 15% every year‚ the contract would be worth R20-million.
Ntweti Wa Tilo had previously supplied services to the municipality but when the contract came to an end in October 2017‚ the municipality decided it would be cheaper to buy their own trucks. The previous contract had cost the municipality R12.5-million over three years.
But then Lethole approved the pricey contract again‚ and it was supposed to supply three trucks to the municipality – but two of the trucks are not running.
“We have taken the decision that the contract must be terminated with immediate effect‚” said Mkansi.
Lethole told TimesLIVE he did not see anything wrong with the contract.
“What’s wrong with it? Why should I find it a lot of money if that is what it costs?” he asked.
Mkansi said Lethole is also being accused of trying to sell positions for traffic officers that were advertised by the municipality last November for R25‚000 each‚ and that many of those shortlisted were his relatives and friends.
But Lethole hit back: “I know nothing of any allegations that you are referring to. Council has never levelled any allegations against me. I'm waiting for someone to say that 1‚ 2‚ 3 is wrong.”
Mkansi also questioned Lethole’s salary.
He said he was earning more than what was agreed upon when he was hired in March 2017.
“His salary was agreed to be R947‚000 a year. We are now shocked and surprised that he is earning R1‚043‚000‚ an additional R96‚000. He is also earning almost R900 more in cell phone allowance.”
Mkansi said the MEC‚ minister and council have to be consulted when increasing the salary of the municipal manager. Council must pass a resolution and agree on a specific amount‚ which was never done.
Despite being asked for comment on this‚ Lethole declined to respond.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE