Burnt body found after Cape Town teacher disappears

The discovery of a charred female body in the boot of a burnt-out BMW in Cape Town has raised fears for the fate of a missing teacher.

Western Cape police said 57-year-old Gill Packham‚ a teacher at Springfield Convent in Wynberg‚ was reported missing by a relative on Thursday morning.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said Packham was last seen leaving her Constantia home in her green BMW sedan.

“This office can also confirm that a burning BMW vehicle was discovered at the Diep River railway station last night‚” Traut said on Friday.

“After the fire was extinguished‚ the burnt body of a female was found in the boot of the vehicle.

“Both matters are currently being investigated by police‚ and it is too soon to make an assumption or to link the disappearance of Mrs Packham to the burning vehicle.”

A Facebook post by the Pink Ladies missing person organisation said Packham left home at 7am but did not arrive at school.

Springfield Convent was not available to comment‚ as the principal was said to be attending a funeral on Friday.