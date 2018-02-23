Recent hits signal possible ‘clean-up’ by gang bosses

As President Cyril Ramaphosa’s motorcade cruised on empty roads to Parliament last Friday‚ in another part of Cape Town gangster Hempshire Brown died in a hail of bullets.

Superficially‚ it would be easy to dismiss Brown’s death as the result of just another Cape Flats gang spat between the 28s‚ in which he was suspected of being a leading player‚ and their archrivals‚ the 26s.

But the timing of the shooting may not have been coincidental.

While Ramaphosa’s speech heralded South Africa’s “new dawn”‚ two hits in the same week may be signs that mafiosos who thrived under the presidency of Jacob Zuma — a period characterised by a weakening of the institutions of law and order — are feeling the changing of the tides.

Sources say Brown’s killing and the execution of a Bulgarian couple in their southern suburbs home four days earlier suggest that “loose ends” are being dealt with in anticipation of greater pressure from law enforcement agencies.

Brown was killed as he tried to flee hitmen who sought him out in Eerste River. Alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen was seen at the scene with his bodyguards‚ inspecting a bullet-riddled car with blood smeared on the driver’s door.

Western Cape police spokesman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a 48-year-old man was shot on the corner of Mimosa and Apollo streets in Eerste River.