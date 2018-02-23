Two car bombs in Warri killed one person in March 2010‚ while another two explosions in Abuja killed 12 and injured 36 on October 1‚ 2010.

Okah was tried using terror legislation‚ which gives South Africa jurisdiction to try crimes committed outside the borders of the country. He was sentenced to 24 years.

The State went to the Constitutional Court‚ appealing against the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment‚ which set aside Okah’s conviction for the Warri bombings and reduced his sentence to 20 years.

The SCA found that Okah had orchestrated the Abuja bombings from within South Africa and those convictions stood. However‚ it found that South Africa did not have jurisdiction to try Okah for the Warri bombings because he had conspired to commit the bombings while outside the borders of South Africa.