South Africa

Police manhunt for cash-in-transit robbers

25 February 2018 - 13:22 By Timeslive
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for a gang of about 15 robbers who carried out a daring cash-in-transit robbery near Acornhoek on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the gang driving in a BMW and a Toyota bakkie fired shots at a cash-in-transit vehicle as it was passing through the Casteel area near Acornhoek and then bombed it and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“According to information‚ the police who responded to the incident‚ became involved in a shootout with the criminals. However in the process‚ their vehicle lost control and plunged into a ditch.

”Further information suggest that the suspects were using AK47 rifles. We do not know whether any of the suspects was shot‚ however none of the police members were injured‚” police said.

