South Africans have taken to Twitter to express their unhappiness over the burning of famous eatery Mzoli’s in Gugulethu‚ Cape Town‚ during a protest over land.

GroundUp reported that‚ on Sunday‚ Gugulethu residents expressed their anger over a lack of housing by blocking the N1 with a bus shelter and bricks‚ and by burning tyres.

Residents also forced churchgoers to remove the Gospel Church of Power constructed of wooden planks and corrugated iron sheets to make way for shacks to be built.

Attempts to occupy three pieces of land in Gugulethu have been ongoing for over a week.

Community leader Sipho Hemeni told GroundUp that he and other homeless residents wanted the land.