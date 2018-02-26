Ballito protest leaves several injured

A service delivery protest that turned violent forced the closure of the N2 north of Ballito on Sunday night as cars were stoned by residents of Shaka’s Head.

Four people were injured and more than 10 cars were damaged in the neighbourhood‚ about 40km outside Durban.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said that an angry mob had gathered shortly after 9pm‚ erecting burning barricades and hurling rocks at passing cars. A blackout in the township is understood to be the cause of the consternation.

“Multiple vehicles were stoned by violent protesters‚ resulting in four people being injured,” Herbst said.

“It is believed that the community are angry because they have not had electricity since the storm on Saturday night and have not received answers‚” he added.

The road was reopened at midnight.