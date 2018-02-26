Woman's headless body found - in her own bedroom
Fearing a ritual murder link to a gruesome discovery‚ Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for the suspect or suspects involved in the killing of a middle-aged woman.
The case is under investigation by police in Lulekani outside Phalaborwa.
"It is alleged that in the early hours of today‚ 26 February 2018‚ the deceased was found killed inside her bedroom at Matiko Xikaya village. The body of the deceased was found beheaded by the family who immediately summoned the police."
Initial investigations saw the deceased's two younger brothers being taken in for questioning.
"The suspect(s) in this matter is still unknown and there is no arrest."
The police investigations are continuing.
"The motive behind this incident is still unknown but ritual related killing may not be ruled out‚" said the SAPS.
Anyone with information which can lead to an arrest is asked to contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the crime stop number 086 001 0111 or crime line sms 32211.
