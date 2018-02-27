The son of a well-known South African lawyer who is accused of beating his wife believes that the intended private prosecution against him by AfriForum is “vexatious and unfortunate” and specifically designed to embarrass him and his family.

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit‚ which is led by former state advocate Gerrie Nel‚ announced on Tuesday that it had taken up the case of the wife‚ who allegedly suffered six broken ribs during the alleged assault by her husband in March 2015.

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) issued a nolle prosequi certificate on September 11 2015 to indicate they would not prosecute the alleged assault.