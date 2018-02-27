Three North West police officers have died after they were involved in an accident just outside Engcobo in the Eastern Cape.

One officer was admitted to hospital after the accident‚ which occurred around midnight.

North West police disputed reports that the officers were on their way to a memorial service for the officers who were shot by a gang a week ago in the area.

“They are members of the provincial tracking team. They were in the Eastern Cape to track a suspect wanted in the province‚ not to attend a memorial service. We are aware of the confusion caused by the reports‚” said Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone‚ North West police spokesperson.