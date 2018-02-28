Police minister Cele wants to shoot down fake Twitter accounts

Newly appointed police minister Bheki Cele has lashed out at “sinister” social media accounts purporting to belong to him.

“The Minister of Police‚ General Bheki Cele‚ has noted with concern and further issued a strong warning against all the culprits who are operating fake Twitter accounts impersonating him. The Minister has expressed his disappointment and utter disgust at some of the Twitter posts from the fake accounts‚” said spokeswoman Nonkululeko Phokane.

She added that any social media account operating in Cele’s name were fake.

“All official communication on matters of the office of the Minister of Police will be communicated accordingly by his office.