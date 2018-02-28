Police minister Cele wants to shoot down fake Twitter accounts
Newly appointed police minister Bheki Cele has lashed out at “sinister” social media accounts purporting to belong to him.
“The Minister of Police‚ General Bheki Cele‚ has noted with concern and further issued a strong warning against all the culprits who are operating fake Twitter accounts impersonating him. The Minister has expressed his disappointment and utter disgust at some of the Twitter posts from the fake accounts‚” said spokeswoman Nonkululeko Phokane.
She added that any social media account operating in Cele’s name were fake.
“All official communication on matters of the office of the Minister of Police will be communicated accordingly by his office.
“The mushrooming Twitter handles in the name of the Minister are viewed as sinister and are aimed at dragging the name of Minister Cele in all dirty and tricky mud games in the social media space for reasons best known to the ghost operators‚” she said.
However‚ Phokane said Cele welcomed messages of support from “genuine individuals” since he was named in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first Cabinet.
“Minister Cele has also observed all social media comments from genuine individuals since his appointment and has positively welcomed and received all of them as building blocks towards a concerted effort in creating a safe South Africa for all‚” she said.
