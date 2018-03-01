Noluvo Mancoba‚ who co-founded the controversial Mancoba Ministries Church with her late husband‚ is mourning the loss of three sons to police fire‚ as task force officers swooped on their land during investigations into the brazen attack on the Ngcobo police station.

The church‚ also referred to as the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry‚ was run by the seven Mancoba brothers.

Seven people were shot and killed when police raided the church last Friday. They were named as Thandazile Mancoba‚ Xolisa Mancoba and Philile Mancoba‚ as well as Luzuko Mbedu‚ Loyiso Dlambulo‚ Vumile Kwele and Siyasanga Mfazwe.

The brothers' mother told the Daily Dispatch newspaper from her Ngcobo home that two of her sons‚ Philile and Xolisa‚ were innocent.

“Even the three [Thandazile‚ Kwele‚ Mfazwe] whom they [police] found with pistols never fired any shots‚” she said.

Asked whether she "also believed" her sons were criminals‚ she told the Dispatch: “Thandazile and his gang were apparently feared in this area but the other four killed that night‚ including my (other two) sons‚ were innocent.”