The burnt body of a Taxify driver was found in the boot of a car in Pretoria on Thursday‚ the police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of the remains of a man inside the boot of a burnt Chevrolet Aveo near Unisa Sunnyside Campus last night.

“Both the cause and motive behind the incident are still a subject of investigation. The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed‚” Mavimbela said.

“The police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to contact the local police station on 012 422 3600 or send an anonymous tip off to Crime Stop on 0860010111 or via Crime Line SMS on 32211.”