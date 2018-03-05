Friends of missing Cape Town couple Rod and Rachel Saunders‚ alleged to have been kidnapped by people linked to the Islamic State‚ have issued a desperate plea for their safe return.

The Saunders‚ both prominent botanists‚ were last seen on February 10 near Bivane Dam on the outskirts of Vryheid.

Sayfydeen Aslam Del Vecchio‚ 38‚ Fatima Patel‚ 27 and Themba Xulu‚ 19‚ have been arrested in connection with their disappearance.

In a statement issued on Friday‚ those close to the couple expressed their shock and dismay.