South Africa

Dead child found on roadside in Witbank

06 March 2018 - 16:41 By Naledi Shange
Image: ER24

Police in Witbank‚ Mpumalanga‚ are trying to verify the identity of a little girl who was found dead and tossed into veld on the side of a road.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said it appeared that the child had been dead for quite some time prior to her body being found.

"Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead‚" he said.

An official who reported to the scene on Monday told TimesLIVE that the cause of death could not immediately be determined.

He said the child had no visible wounds which could have resulted in her death.

She did‚ however‚ have old wounds on some parts of her body.

The little girl is estimated to have been around four years old.

