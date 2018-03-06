Lectures stopped at UKZN’s Pietermaritzburg campus

SRC members started protest action last Thursday. “We cannot allow classes to continue while others are being affected. By doing that we want everyone to feel what other students are feeling. We can’t allow others to study while others are suffering‚” said Mehlomakhulu. “No one can attend classes on an empty stomach.”

He said students are squatting with other students; some have no place to stay.

“Some of the lecturers try to sneak classes‚” said a student. “Once they [the protesting students] see that there is some attention in class they come in and distract classes. I’m from Imbali Unit 2. I take four taxis a day. Since Thursday‚ I’ve been coming to campus for nothing.

“My concern is that tests are resuming next week. What is going to happen? These students don’t want anyone to study. We are starting to feel the pinch‚” said the student.