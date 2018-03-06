South Africa

Sharp-eyed train driver's tip-off leads to grisly find

06 March 2018 - 10:26 By Jeff Wicks
Divers entered the water and searched the river, eventually finding the body of a young boy believed to be about 10 years old.
Divers entered the water and searched the river, eventually finding the body of a young boy believed to be about 10 years old.

The keen eye of a train driver - who spotted an object floating in the Ngane River near Umkomaas - resulted in the grisly discovery a young boy's body on Monday.

Divers from the police’s Search and Rescue Unit were dispatched to the scene after the watchful train driver reported the object to her supervisor.

Divers entered the water and searched the river‚ eventually finding the body of a boy believed to be about 10 years old.

It is understood that the boy has yet to be identified and that detectives are combing through missing persons reports in an effort to trace the child’s family.

The find came after divers‚ dispatched to the Nonoti River in KwaDukuza earlier in the day‚ recovered the badly decomposed remains of a man.

Both cases remain under investigation.

READ MORE

Ngcobo policeman's father extends condolences to parents of his suspected killers

Constable Kuhle Mathetha had graduated just over a month before he died in a hail of bullets at the Ngcobo police station. Despite mourning his ...
News
21 hours ago

Hawks arrest 33 alleged illegal miners

The Hawks arrested 33 alleged illegal miners in Limpopo on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Bheki Cele vows to clear his name and boost police morale

Bheki Cele talked tough as police commissioner and is doing so again as police minister. But behind all the talk, he says, he’s a real softie who ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Home Affairs officials return to ANN7 studios South Africa
  2. BREAKING | Gupta properties 'raided' in India - report South Africa
  3. Court says Sassa 'blackmails' by conjuring payment chaos spectre South Africa
  4. Residents here will have no electricity for 14 hours a day South Africa
  5. What took you so long?' ConCourt asks Sassa South Africa

Latest Videos

Here are some of the big winners from the 2018 Oscars
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X