The keen eye of a train driver - who spotted an object floating in the Ngane River near Umkomaas - resulted in the grisly discovery a young boy's body on Monday.

Divers from the police’s Search and Rescue Unit were dispatched to the scene after the watchful train driver reported the object to her supervisor.

Divers entered the water and searched the river‚ eventually finding the body of a boy believed to be about 10 years old.

It is understood that the boy has yet to be identified and that detectives are combing through missing persons reports in an effort to trace the child’s family.

The find came after divers‚ dispatched to the Nonoti River in KwaDukuza earlier in the day‚ recovered the badly decomposed remains of a man.

Both cases remain under investigation.