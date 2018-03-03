Bheki Cele vows to clear his name and boost police morale

Bheki Cele talked tough as police commissioner and is doing so again as police minister. But behind all the talk, he says, he’s a real softie who wants the police to protect the vulnerable: women and children

Bheki Cele talked tough as police commissioner and is doing so again as police minister. But behind all the talk, he says, he’s a real softie who wants the police to protect the vulnerable: women and children