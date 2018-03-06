SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board members have spent less than 10% of their time discussing sports issues in recent times‚ a committee member looking into the body’s governance matters said on Monday.

“I must say I’m astounded at the kind of matters that have been discussed by Sascoc at board level‚” said labour lawyer Shamima Gaibie‚ a member of the committee alongside retired judge Ralph Zulman and veteran cricket administrator Dr Ali Bacher.

She was questioning board member Kaya Majeke on his submission‚ which included minutes of board meetings.

“A lot of it is on technicalities‚ about who sits on what committee‚ there are issues about who will comprise the next board‚ whether they include the PSCs [provincial sports confederations] or not‚ the conflict between clauses in the constitution‚ and if I had to assign a percentage … to core sports issues I would say it would be less than 10%.”