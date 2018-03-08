Commissioner and former executives of SARS expected to appear before Ntsebeza Inquiry

Sources close to the inquiry say this final report has been provided to the former SARS officials but it is not clear if Van Loggerenberg‚ Pillay or the other SARS officials have confirmed their attendance. Before lunch on Thursday the inquiry heard evidence from Ulrich Schackermann a former member of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors and a SAICA member.

Van Loggerenberg has also requested the annexures to the KPMG report and "any underlying records and information the report relied upon", as well as the KPMG International investigation report and the annexures of the report, and the contract between SARS and KPMG in relation to the firms appointment to conduct the SARS report.

As a result of the KPMG International report into the KPMG SA report, nine senior executives, including former CEO Trevor Hoole, resigned.

According to the source, Van Loggerenberg told the inquiry that without these records the inquiry would not be able to unearth all the facts, and he and other former SARS executives would not be able to give evidence.

He is seen as an expert witness on the code of conducts that govern chartered accountants and auditors. Later on Thursday‚ the inquiry is expected to hear evidence from Alex Richter‚ the first complainant.