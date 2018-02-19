Politics

Taxman to Ramaphosa: Bring it on!

19 February 2018 - 13:27 By Sunita Menon
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) will cooperate fully with a presidential inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars.

“Sars wishes to reiterate that it is committed to its role as an efficient and effective tax authority that collects revenue to support government's developmental agenda‚” the revenue service said in a statement on Monday.

In his state of the nation address (Sona) on Friday evening‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would shortly appoint a commission of inquiry into Sars.

This comes after finance minister Malusi Gigaba asked then-president Jacob Zuma in November to set up an urgent judicial inquiry into the revenue service. The organisation has been plagued by corruption allegations and has lost significant amounts of expertise over the past three years since Tom Moyane was appointed its commissioner.

Sars’s failings and a decline in tax morality have contributed to revenue shortfalls on a scale not seen since the financial crisis‚ putting pressure on public finances.

“Sars is looking forward to the inquiry as this will assist Sars employees and its leadership to identify additional areas which seek focus and improvement‚” added Sars.

“Added to that‚ the enquiry will assist Sars to clarify a number of misconstrued issues including dispelling the perception and continued negative media narrative that has the potential to dent the legitimacy of the organisation.”

The focus for Sars in the next few weeks will be to meet the R1.2-trillion revenue target set in October's medium-term budget policy statement.

READ MORE

Downsize looms for SA's bloated administration

South Africa’s bloated cabinet and government departments are due for a makeover under the watch of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Business
6 hours ago

Zulu revolt is unlikely‚ say analysts

Political analysts have rejected speculation that there could be a revolt from some quarters of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal following Jacob Zuma’s ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Ramaphosa may spring a few surprises in Cabinet reshuffle: analyst

President Cyril Ramaphosa may spring a few surprises in his new cabinet‚ according to political analyst Dumisani Hlophe.
Politics
6 hours ago

Cosatu wants end to cadre deployment

Cosatu‚ the biggest trade union federation in SA‚ on Sunday welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise of a more efficient government but said any ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Give me six months to be a dictator‚ things will be in order': Jacob Zuma in ... Politics
  2. Taxman to Ramaphosa: Bring it on! Politics
  3. Downsize looms for SA's bloated administration Business
  4. EXPLAINER: If Ajay Gupta flees to Dubai – UN convention can bring him back to SA Politics
  5. Zulu revolt is unlikely‚ say analysts Politics

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes
X