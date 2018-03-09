Convicted racist 'an absolute lunatic' and 'danger to society': character witness
Convicted racist Vicki Momberg - who was dragged to court after she hurled insults at black police officers and called them k****rs - believes the k-word shouldn’t be offensive to black people unless they believed they were exactly that.
The estate agent’s views were contained in a probation officer’s report which was presented to the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
She is an absolute lunatic who cannot be trusted and is bad news all together.
Daphney Naidoo‚ who is the head of the probation officers in the Johannesburg region‚ quoted Momberg as saying that “k****r was simply a swear word”.
“It should not be taken personally unless that person feels or believes they are what they are being called‚” Momberg had told Naidoo’s subordinates.
Momberg’s defense team had requested the probation report‚ which resulted in her sentencing proceedings being delayed while the report was compiled. At the eleventh hour‚ however‚ Momberg’s lawyer decided to ditch the report‚ saying they would no longer be using it. But the state prosecutor chose to proceed with it.
It soon became evident why Momberg’s lawyers were no longer keen on entering the report‚ as it detailed how she clashed with probation officers‚ leading to one of them withdrawing from her case.
In one incident‚ the probation officer quoted Momberg as saying black people should get over apartheid. “What did blacks do to uplift themselves? Do you believe white people came to this country and stole land?” she was quoted as saying‚ adding that there was no place for white people in the country.
The biggest blow‚ however‚ came from one of the people that Momberg had referred to the probation officers as her character witness.
The former colleague of hers described her as a “danger to society”. “She is an absolute lunatic who cannot be trusted and is bad news all together.”
The man said he suspected that she was bipolar‚ saying he found it bizarre that she had referred him as a character witness when they had had a terrible working relationship. He said she had always known her to be racist and had on numerous occasions accused him of defrauding her.
The case continues.