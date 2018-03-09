Daphney Naidoo‚ who is the head of the probation officers in the Johannesburg region‚ quoted Momberg as saying that “k****r was simply a swear word”.

“It should not be taken personally unless that person feels or believes they are what they are being called‚” Momberg had told Naidoo’s subordinates.

Momberg’s defense team had requested the probation report‚ which resulted in her sentencing proceedings being delayed while the report was compiled. At the eleventh hour‚ however‚ Momberg’s lawyer decided to ditch the report‚ saying they would no longer be using it. But the state prosecutor chose to proceed with it.

It soon became evident why Momberg’s lawyers were no longer keen on entering the report‚ as it detailed how she clashed with probation officers‚ leading to one of them withdrawing from her case.

In one incident‚ the probation officer quoted Momberg as saying black people should get over apartheid. “What did blacks do to uplift themselves? Do you believe white people came to this country and stole land?” she was quoted as saying‚ adding that there was no place for white people in the country.