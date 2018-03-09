Tiger Brands said on Friday it was doing everything possible to get to the root cause of the listeria bacterium at its Enterprise Foods’ Limpopo facility.

“We acknowledge and recognise that we are dealing with a national crisis which has impacted customers‚ consumers and the industry. Tiger Brands wants to be at the forefront of finding a solution‚” said Tiger Brands chief executive Lawrence MacDougall.

The company said Enterprise Foods had received a report from the Department of Health on Thursday confirming the presence of Listeria monocytogenes ST6 (LST6) strain in its Polokwane factory.

On Sunday‚ the department announced that the source of the current outbreak of listeriosis was Enterprise Foods’ Polokwane facility.