Currently the NCRS regulates only canned-meat products and the processing facilities of canned-meat products‚ which can be distributed or sold only after they have been physically inspected.

NCRS acting CEO Edward Mamadise told parliament’s trade and industry committee that there were no compulsory specifications for processed meat products that were not regulated by the NCRS.

"A standard was developed with the view to regulate processed meat products. However‚ due to disagreements with the industry‚ the regulation was deferred to the Department of Health. The final draft of the compulsory specifications was accepted during a full stakeholder meeting on March 7 2014. However‚ the industry argued that the operational costs for the levies presented were too high‚" Mamadise said.

A levy subcommittee comprising members from the manufacturers‚ retailers‚ the Consumer Goods Council of SA‚ the South African National Consumer Union and the NCRS was set up in a bid to reach a solution‚ but no agreement could be reached. Instead the processed meat manufacturers proposed a model of self-regulation at a meeting with the Department of Trade and Industry in October 2014.