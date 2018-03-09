South Africa

Two gunned down in Eastern Cape taxi violence

09 March 2018 - 11:19 By SIKHO NTSHOBANE
Gun. File photo
Image: iStock

Rampant taxi violence has claimed more lives in the Eastern Cape following the gunning down of two people alongside the N2 outside Mthatha on Thursday night.

Mthatha police spokeswoman Captain Dineo Koena confirmed this morning that two victims‚ aged 43 and 28‚ had been fatally shot near the Fort Gale residential suburb around 8pm.

"They were returning to Payne locality near Mthatha‚ where they reside‚ when they were gunned down. Several empty cartridges were retrieved from the scene‚" she said.

The motive for the killings is still unknown. The latest deaths have increased the taxi violence toll in the Eastern Cape to 62.

-DispatchLIVE

