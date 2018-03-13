The portfolio committee on public enterprises had hoped to hear evidence from Myeni‚ the Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma on Tuesday. However‚ they all indicated that they were unable to attend.

eNCA reporter Annika Larsen on Tuesday tweeted a copy of a letter sent to the committee by Myeni – who failed to appear last week due to being booked off ill. A doctor had advised her not to fly.

In the letter‚ Myeni denied refusing to cooperate with the committee but added‚ “I appear to be treated like a criminal. I presume that my rights as a sick person‚ who is entitled to human dignity and equality of all people in my situation‚ shall be respected and I would not feel prejudiced and pressurised to appear before your committee prematurely.”

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Natasha Mazzone said on Monday: “The Guptas have apparently flown the coop and are not in South Africa. Myeni claims she is still sick – we have yet to see the original doctor's note.

“This is a flagrant abuse of the committee's politeness and an unacceptable disregard for Parliament and the Constitution under which this inquiry has been established and cannot be allowed to continue.”