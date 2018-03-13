Man busted in Cape Town nightclub 'war'

An alleged Cape Town extortion racketeer was arrested on Monday night after an alleged assault and intimidation incident in Diep River on Wednesday.

It is understood that the man is connected to a grouping which has tried to take over Cape Town’s nightclubs‚ which is controlled by alleged mafioso Nafiz Modack and alleged Sexy Boys gangster and convicted murderer Jerome Booysen.

The man‚ who recently appeared in court on extortion and intimidation charges‚ was recently released from Pollsmoor after a prolonged bail hearing in the Cape Town Magistrate's court.

The conditions of his release were that he should three times a week report to a police station near his home in the northern suburbs of Cape Town and that he may not go near any nightclubs or restaurants in the city centre‚ Sea Point or Camps Bay.