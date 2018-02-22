Nafiz Modack's bail application postponed

A bail application by alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack was on Thursday postponed amid confusion over who among state officials was supposed to handle the matter.

Modack and Jacques Cronje appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on charges of intimidation and extortion related to The Grand strip club in Rivonia‚ Johannesburg.

Their bail application could not continue because the matter was supposed to be handled by a state advocate from the Director of Public Prosecution's (DPP) office.

Prosecutor Hetani Makhuvela told the court that he received strict instructions from the senior public prosecutor (SPP) to not do the bail application as someone from the DPP' s office would be handling it.

Defence lawyer Johannes Eksteen‚ who represents Modack and Rooshdeen Rudolph‚ objected to the postponement. "This is totally unacceptable. The bail application was set down for today on Tuesday. We've been in contact with the DPP's office and they are not aware that a prosecutor from that office has to come and do the bail application here‚" Eksteen said on Thursday.

"This is a clear prejudice on the accused. A bail hearing is urgent. The state knew about this case since January 22nd. The investigating officer had more than enough time to get the state 's house in order‚" Rudolph argued.