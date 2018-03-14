Cellphone-addicted Home Affairs official's bosses are in trouble too!

Disciplinary actions are being instituted over a video clip portraying a Home Affairs official at Beitbridge border post checking her Facebook and WhatsApp while she was meant to be working.

She and her bosses are now in hot water with headquarters.

The SA Department of Home Affairs confirmed she is stationed at the Beitbridge Port of Entry and that Minister Malusi Gigaba had on Wednesday issued an instruction to the department to act swiftly to address the matter.

"The Department’s policy prohibits the usage of cellular phones by front office officials while performing their duties.

"The official has been identified and she will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes.