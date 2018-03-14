Top Sars official Jonas Makwakwa 'quits' mid-probe, sources say

The embattled South African Revenue Service (Sars) was on Wednesday expected to announce the resignation, with immediate effect, of Jonas Makwakwa, its disgraced chief officer for business and individual tax.

Although Sars could not be drawn to comment, TimesLIVE understands Makwakwa resigned in a meeting with top officials earlier in the day.

He had been about to be confronted about allegedly misleading Sars with regard to declarations of interest in the appointment of National Integrated Credit Solutions (NICS) as one of eight debt collectors to recover billions of rand in debt owed to the taxman.

Times Select on Tuesday revealed that NICS was appointed despite being linked to payments of money to Makwakwa's personal account.

The payments, traced by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) to a Department of Water and Sanitation payment to NICS, were part of about R1.2-million paid to Makwakwa between 2010 and 2016. The FIC labelled the monies as highly unusual.

Sars this week said Makwakwa had declared no relationship with NICS and did not declare that he had been a director in Biz Fire Worx – the company where the money ended up and which paid it on to his personal account.

Makwakwa resigned as the revenue service was about to suspend him, a source said.

Sars called a media briefing at Linton House, Pretoria, for 2.30pm on Wednesday.