Following the storms‚ Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba committed to launch an investigation to determine whether construction at the worst affected homes was up to the appropriate standard.

“GRAS was mandated to audit all processes followed for the construction of new houses; and the Department of Development Planning’s Building Development Management Unit were one of the departments being audited as part of this process.

“Unfortunately‚ a few seemingly corrupt officials from the Department in Region D were refusing to provide the necessary files with information about damaged houses to the auditors.

“They were subsequently suspended‚” Mashaba said on Wednesday.