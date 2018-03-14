An explosion at a 275 kilo volt substation in Klaarwater‚ Durban‚ on Wednesday morning led to a major power outage‚ leaving half the city without power.

An official at the substation‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that there was a “small fire”.

He said that a circuit breaker had burnt out‚ prompting a quick response from eThekwini Metro firefighters.

At midday though‚ all emergency personnel had left the scene.

eThekwini Municipality’s communications head‚ Tozi Mthethwa‚ said areas in the northern‚ western and southern regions of the city were “still without power and electricity is expected to be restored in the next few hours”.